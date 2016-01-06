Samuel L. Jackson fires back at Donald Trump: 'I'm gonna block his a-- too!'

Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images Samuel L. Jackson attends the 9th Annual Michael Douglas & Friends Celebrity Golf Tournament at the Trump National Golf Club.

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump took a shot at Samuel L. Jackson on Tuesday, after the actor suggested that Trump cheated at golf.

Trump wrote on Twitter that Jackson did “too many TV commercials” and that he was “not a fan” of Jackson.

This was apparently in response to Jackson’s recent interview in United Airlines’ Rhapsody magazine, in which Jackson complained that one of Trump’s golf clubs had charged him without his knowledge.

“I’ve golfed with him,” Jackson told the magazine for its latest issue.

“But it’s funny — last week or so, I actually got a bill from Trump National Golf Club,” he continued. “And I haven’t been there in four or five years, so I had my assistant call. They said it was for membership dues. And I said, ‘I’m not a member,’ and they said, ‘Yeah, you are — you have a member number.’ Apparently he’d made me a member of one of his golf clubs, and I didn’t even know it!”

Jackson also said Trump was an “interesting character” and “more P.T. Barnum than politician.”

The magazine finished by asking Jackson whether he was a better golfer than Trump.

“I am, for sure,” he replied, reportedly smiling as he added: “I don’t cheat.”

But Trump wrote Tuesday that “to the best of my knowledge” he had never played golf with the actor:

I don’t know @SamuelLJackson, to best of my knowledge haven’t played golf w/him & think he does too many TV commercials — boring. Not a fan.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2016

Jackson responded Tuesday night by posting an apparent bill from Trump’s New Jersey golf club on his Instagram account.

“A bill from the guy that doesn’t know me & never golfed with me! I’m gonna Block his arse too!” he exclaimed in the post. (It has since been taken down, perhaps because the bill included his apparent home address.)

Trump, who owns numerous golf clubs and resorts, has previously been accused of cheating at golf. Last September, The Washington Post quoted three people, including rock musician Alice Cooper, accusing him of cheating.

The Republican presidential front-runner similarly denied having ever played golf with Cooper. He also denied knowing another of his accusers, Mark Mulvoy, the former managing editor of Sports Illustrated.

As for his third accuser, sportswriter Rick Reilly, Trump made it clear that he was not a fan of Reilly’s work.

“I always thought he was a terrible writer,” Trump told The Post. “I absolutely killed him, and he wrote very inaccurately. I would say that he’s a very dishonest writer.”

NOW WATCH: Hard to forget this 2015 video of Putin and his prime minister working out for the cameras



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.