Donald Trump says he would refuse a presidential salary if he wins

Republican front-runner Donald Trump said Monday that he would forego a presidential salary if elected next year.

“I won’t take even one dollar. I’m totally giving up my salary if I become president,” Trump said in a short video posted to his Twitter account as part of a question-and-answer session at Twitter’s New York headquarters.

Trump is self-funding the vast majority of his bid for president — he has not sought out wealthy donors to back his run, though there are some outside “super PACs” supporting him.

This isn’t the first time that Trump has suggested that he’d make personal sacrifices if he became president.

During the second Republican debate on Wednesday, Trump said that if he were president, he’d allow wealthy Americans to opt out of receiving their Social Security benefits. He added he would opt out himself.

“I know people that, frankly, it has no impact on their life whatsoever. There are many people — I would almost say leave it up to them, but I would be willing to check it off, and say I will not get Social Security,” Trump said.

