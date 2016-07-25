Why Donald Trump is 'sad' Roger Ailes has been forced out of Fox News

Roger Ailes may have been forced out of his Fox News job in blaze of headlines about sexual harassment, but he is not short of allies.

The former Fox News chief executive strongly denies any wrongdoing, and one of his most powerful friends has declared his support: Donald Trump, the Republic presidential nominee.

“I think it’s so sad,” Trump said on Sunday in an interview for Showtime’s “The Circus,” following Ailes’ resignation last week.

“He’s such a great guy. Roger is — I mean, what he’s done on television, is in the history of television, he’s gotta be placed in the top three, or four or five. And that includes the founding of the major networks. So, it’s too bad.”

Trump added that he was “sure” Ailes’ exit was “friendly,” adding that Rupert Murdoch, the owner of Fox News’ parent company 21st Century Fox, is a “great guy.”

He said: “Rupert has great respect for Roger and everything Roger’s done. But when you think about Roger Ailes, in the history of television, there’s really been almost no instances where something like this has been done.”

