Donald Trump responds to Ruth Bader Ginsburg criticism: 'Her mind is shot -- resign!'

Donald Trump lashed out on Twitter early Wednesday morning at Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg over her recent criticisms of him.

“Justice Ginsburg of the U.S. Supreme Court has embarrassed all by making very dumb political statements about me. Her mind is shot – resign!” Trump wrote.

In a relatively unusual move that’s garnered criticism from both the left and the right, Ginsburg has emerged in the past week as a fierce critic of the real-estate mogul.

“He is a faker,” she told CNN earlier this month. “He has no consistency about him. He says whatever comes into his head at the moment. He really has an ego.”

In an interview with The New York Times on Friday, Ginsburg joked that if her husband was still alive, they would contemplate moving to New Zealand if Trump is elected.

“I can’t imagine what this place would be — I can’t imagine what the country would be — with Donald Trump as our president,” Ginsburg said. “For the country, it could be four years. For the court, it could be — I don’t even want to contemplate that.”

Trump responded in kind, saying that Ginsburg’s decision to weigh-in on a presidential race was a “disgrace.”

“I think it’s highly inappropriate that a United States Supreme Court judge gets involved in a political campaign, frankly,” Trump told the Times. “I think it’s a disgrace to the court, and I think she should apologise to the court. I couldn’t believe it when I saw it.”

At times during the campaign, Trump has demonstrated a lack of understanding about how the court works.

Earlier this year, the real-estate magnate said that if elected president, he would appoint justices who would “look very seriously” at Hillary Clinton’s use of private email servers while serving as secretary of state. Many observers quickly noted that Supreme Court justices do not investigate cases.

Still, Trump pleased many conservatives earlier this year by releasing a list of possible Supreme Court nominees he would consider if he is elected.

