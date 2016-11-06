Donald Trump briefly rushed off stage by Secret Service at Nevada rally

Donald Trump was rushed off stage by Secret Service at a Nevada rally Saturday night amid a disturbance in the crowd.

It came just after Trump had gone on a riff about an apparent protester in the audience.

The Republican nominee returned to the stage a few minutes later, and continued where he left off in his speech. He thanked the Secret Service.

“So let’s get back to repealing the defence sequester,” he said.

CNN, Right Side Broadcasting, and a Washington Post reporter all made mention of reports of a firearm being pulled in the front of the event. All said those reports were unconfirmed.

Watch the scene below:

JUST NOW: Donald Trump was just rushed off stage during his Nevada campaign rally: https://t.co/7fTJ3N3MQN pic.twitter.com/Hm7CRdFDTU

— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 6, 2016

Developing…

