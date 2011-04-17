Each week we take a look at the best and the worst of what the media world had to offer.
This past week, much like every week, has had its moments of truth, moments of idiocy, and mad discussions over issues which aren’t issues to begin with.
While neon nail polish sent conservatives quaking in their boots over questions of masculinity previously solved in middle school, a Fox News commentator set the record straight on a non-story that has circulated for too long.
At the same time a unpaid blogger is suing the Huffington post for money he never was promised to begin with, and a U.S. senator tried his hardest not to admit that he said something that he definitively said…on national TV.
Here Are This Week’s Top 10 Winners And Losers In Media
1/11
Tags: TV, Features [Get Alerts for these topics »
Short URL Share:
- Buzz
- Digg
- StumbleUpon
- Buzz
- More about embedding posts » Embed
- More about Alerts » Alerts
- Newsletter
xTo embed this post, copy the code below and paste into your website or blog.
600px wide (preview)
<iframe src=”http://www.businessinsider.com.au/embed?id=4d9f2d2a4bd7c86c2f1c0000&width=600&height=430″ width=”600″ height=”430″ border=”0″ frameborder=”0″></iframe>
400px wide (preview)
<iframe src=”http://www.businessinsider.com.au/embed?id=4d9f2d2a4bd7c86c2f1c0000&width=400&height=430″ width=”400″ height=”430″ border=”0″ frameborder=”0″></iframe>
300px wide (preview)
<iframe src=”http://www.businessinsider.com.au/embed?id=4d9f2d2a4bd7c86c2f1c0000&width=300&height=430″ width=”300″ height=”430″ border=”0″ frameborder=”0″></iframe>
See Also:
Television Companies Stocks Are KILLING The Market Average By 200%
HOUSE OF THE DAY: Party In The Famous 90210 Beach House For $9 Million
Glenn Beck Set To Hire 50 People By Year’s End
Advertisement
All J. Crew executive Jenna Lyons did was paint her son's toenails pink and send it out as an ad. The result was a week's worth of criticisms, morning show features, and media 'analysis' over the message and purpose of the gender politics. Ultimately, Lyons got a whole portion of the American population thinking and talking about J. Crew -- a total win for this week.
This week Jon Stewart tipped his hat to Bill O'Reilly when the Fox News commentator confirmed that Barack Obama does indeed have a birth certificate. He had to clean the air of all of the 'internet propaganda' floating around. For taking a stand and speaking the truth, O'Reilly is definitely a winner this week.
Even though this country rejects monarchy and found our freedom from the English version more than 200 years ago, we still can't get enough news about the royal wedding of Kate Middleton and William, Prince of Wales. Nor can we, apparently, get enough of the merchandising to be made off of it -- including a $20 replica of the royal engagement ring.
As we learned in SAI's exclusive interview, Twitter might not have existed if it wasn't for Noah Glass, an early founder that was pushed out of the company well before it took off. However, not only has his role been acknowledged by co-founder Evan Williams, Glass is not pulling a Winklevoss, which makes him look credible. And, therefore, a winner.
To say nothing for her career as a country singer, Gwyneth Paltrow is increasing her foodie credibility consistently. It's possible that at some point she'll start her own food magazine, but for now having the foodie media watching her moves counts as winning.
Jonathan Tasini was an unpaid blogger on the Huffington Post who is currently suing the recently-purchased website for '$105 million in damages on behalf of bloggers and other Huffington Post writers who submitted work for which they weren't paid.' Except they were never promised payment. And, of course, were completely free to pitch their work to other places which did pay.
Last week Senator Jon Kyl declared that 'well over 90 per cent of what Planned Parenthood does' is abortion. Then his office released a statement saying that 'his remark was not intended to be a factual statement.' Then Kyl blamed the statement on his press person. Way to make an argument, Mr. Kyl.
Although the end of network soap operas have been looming like a dark cloud for the past couple of years, ABC's cancellation of One Life to Live and All My Children was a bit of a shock. Especially shocked were the actors and camermen and directors and make-up and tech people who found out from news headlines and text messages. As American entertainment shifts its focus and the era of lowbrow daytime American drama comes to a close, is is the soap opera that, sadly, loses this week.
Donald Trump. Would he please shut up already? Everything he does is embarrassing: this week he claims to have saved the Daily News and declared Obama's widespread African American support to be 'frightening.' If he does run for president, which we strongly doubt, it won't be because he expects to win, but for the ratings and free publicity.
After it was shown that Murdoch was well-aware of the News of the World's phone hacking scandal, it was no surprise to learn that a New Corp offered Sienna Miller more than $150,000 to settle her case -- and has apparently set aside $33 million to compensate all of the victims. For owning a newspaper that did something totally creepy and the trying to cover it up, it's clear that Murdoch is no winner this week.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.