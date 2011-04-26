Is Donald Trump Running For President So His Wife Can Sell Her Jewelry Line?

Donald Trump might be pretending to run for president in order to drum up ratings for Celebrity Apprentice.



Or he might have another reason: Perhaps The Donald is being a good husband and trying to help his wife sell her jewelry line.

In an interview with the New York Daily News, the potential first lady trumpeted the advantages of the Melania Timepieces and Jewelry (available at QVC).

“No matter what your position is, you could wear anything from this collection,” she said.

Last week, the Slovenian-born model told Popeater she thought Michelle Obama would look great in the collection, which has individual pieces retailing for less than $200.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.