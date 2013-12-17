Donald Trump Has Been Trolling The Press About His Political Ambitions For 25 Years

REUTERS/Mike Cassese Donald Trump smiles during a news conference to mark the opening of the Trump International Hotel & Tower in Toronto April 16, 2012.

Donald Trump flirted with presidential runs in 1988, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012. He also mused about running for governor of New York in 2006.

Trump has never actually run for office. But he’s managed to draw a lot of attention to himself by pretending to be interested in running for office.

Now, Trump is talking about running for Governor of New York in 2014. He told “Fox & Friends” Monday that he will decide “soon” whether to challenge New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in next year’s race.

If history is any indication, Trump will string out his gubernatorial “aspirations” for as long as is feasible, and then decide against a run. He will say that he was overwhelmed by the support and encouragement. He will say that he was “inundated with calls.” He will say that he would have been able to win. But that he is not going to run.

Here’s our full history of Trump’s trolling of the press about his political ambitions, and of credulous reporters falling for it:

