Donald Trump is about to give his big speech at the RNC -- here's what he'll say

CLEVELAND — Donald Trump will deliver an address largely centered around his message of law and order as he accepts the Republican nomination for president at the party’s convention Thursday night.

The Trump campaign sent out excerpts of the speech shortly before the scheduled start of the Thursday evening program. Politico obtained a full transcript.

“Together, we will lead our party back to the White House, and we will lead our country back to safety, prosperity, and peace,” Trump will say in the speech. “We will be a country of generosity and warmth. But we will also be a country of law and order.”

Following the line of most convention speakers so far this week, Trump will describe America as a nation in crisis.

“The attacks on our police, and the terrorism in our cities, threaten our very way of life,” Trump will say. “Any politician who does not grasp this danger is not fit to lead our country.”

He’ll continue: “I have a message for all of you: the crime and violence that today afflicts our nation will soon come to an end. Beginning on January 20th 2017, safety will be restored.”

Trump will also tame the language of one of the most controversial proposals of his campaign — his suggestion to ban foreign Muslims from entering the United States.

“My opponent has called for a radical 550% increase in Syrian refugees on top of existing massive refugee flows coming into our country under President Obama,” Trump will say, referring to Hillary Clinton, who is set to accept the Democratic nomination for president at the party’s convention next week.

“She proposes this despite the fact that there’s no way to screen these refugees in order to find out who they are or where they come from. I only want to admit individuals into our country who will support our values and love our people.”

On another campaign promise — to build a wall on the southern border of the United States — Trump will double down.

“We are going to build a great border wall to stop illegal immigration, to stop the gangs and the violence, and to stop the drugs from pouring into our communities,” Trump will say.

He’ll also touch on veterans’ issues, trade, cutting taxes, and jobs.

