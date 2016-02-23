'Be careful': Donald Trump warns billionaire Ricketts family to not fund ads against him

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump suggested Monday that the billionaire Ricketts family should “be careful.”

“I hear the Rickets family, who own the Chicago Cubs, are secretly spending $’s against me,” Trump tweeted. “They better be careful, they have a lot to hide!”

It’s not a secret, but one member of the Ricketts family has indeed been quietly donating money to the anti-Trump super PAC called Our Principles. Marlene Ricketts gave a total $3 million.

Marlene is the wife of T.D. Ameritrade founder J. Joe Ricketts. USA Today noted that she has also given money to super PACs that backed Texas Gov. Rick Perry, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Those donations of $10,000 each were made last year. Several of those candidates for the Republican presidential nomination have since dropped out of the race.

The Our Principles PAC has attacked Trump on his positions on universal healthcare, gun control, and abortion. There are more than a dozen anti-Trump ads on its YouTube page.

Here’s one such ad:

