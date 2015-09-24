Donald Trump goes ballistic after 'total fool' journalist uses lewd insult against him on Fox News

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump fired off multiple furious tweets Wednesday night after a crude remark was used against him on Fox News.

Rich Lowry, the editor of the conservative magazine National Review, declared that the Republican presidential front-runner is attacking rival Carly Fiorina because she emasculated him at last week’s presidential debate.

“Part of what’s going on here is that last debate. Let’s be honest: Carly cut his balls off with the precision of a surgeon and he knows it,” Lowry said during a Fox News interview, according to video posted by Mediaite.

Host Megyn Kelly was shocked.

“What did you just say?!” Kelly said. “You can’t say that.”

But Trump, who has fiercely feuded with both Fox News and Kelly, wasn’t satisfied with her admonishment.

He trashed Lowry on Twitter as “incompetent” and “clueless,” demanded an apology, and suggested that the Federal Communications Commission should fine Lowry as a result.

Trump’s tweets:

Incompetent @RichLowry lost it tonight on @FoxNews. He should not be allowed on TV and the FCC should fine him!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2015

.@FoxNews owes me an apology for allowing clueless pundit @RichLowry to use such foul language on TV. Unheard of!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2015

During a Thursday interview on CNN, Trump offered still more criticism. He said that Lowry “used words that were so unbelievable,” “made a total fool of himself,” and had a “nervous breakdown on television.”

But Lowry refused to back down.

In a series of his own Wednesday night tweets, he continued taunting Trump. He noted that Trump frequently brags about not being politically correct and that the businessman used a “boorish insult” against Fiorina, the former Hewlett-Packard CEO who famously confronted him at last week’s CNN debate for mocking her face.

Lowry’s response:

.@realDonaldTrump I thought the Carly cut your balls off line might bother you, but you know it’s true…

— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 24, 2015

.@realDonaldTrump I love how Mr. Anti-PC now wants the FCC to fine me. #pathetic

— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 24, 2015

.@realDonaldTrump so it’s OK for you to insult Carly’s looks, but you can’t handle me describing what happened to you in the debate?

— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 24, 2015

.@realDonaldTrump man, you can dish it out but you REALLY, REALLY can’t take it

— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 24, 2015

It also doesn’t seem likely that the FCC would fine Lowry. CNN’s Brian Stelter reported that the commission “occasionally fines broadcast networks for indecency, but has no power to sanction cable channels like Fox News.”

The tiff is only the latest salvo in what has become an all-out war between Trump and Fox, in which there were two apparent cease-fires reached in August.

Earlier in the day Wednesday, Trump announced he would not longer appear on the network because it had been so unfair to him, singling out Kelly in particular. A Fox spokesperson responded by saying that when “coverage doesn’t go his way, he engages in personal attacks on our anchors and hosts, which has grown stale and tiresome.”

