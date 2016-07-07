Donald Trump revives one of his oldest Twitter nicknames to mock 'Sleepy Eyes' Chuck Todd

Donald Trump revived one of his oldest Twitter insults on Wednesday — calling NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd “Sleepy Eyes.”

“Sleepy eyes Chuck Todd, a man with so little touch for politics, is at it again,” Trump tweeted. “He could not have watched my standing ovation speech in N.C.”

“I have over seven million hits on social media re Crooked Hillary Clinton,” he followed up in a subsequent tweet. “Check it out Sleepy Eyes, @MarkHalperin @NBCPolitics.”

During a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Todd said he was “stunned at how badly Donald Trump is botching” a “gift” from FBI director James Comey, who delivered a stern statement Tuesday on condemning Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email system as secretary of state.

Host Joe Scarborough also brought up Trump’s praising of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein at a campaign rally the night before.

In a pair of early June tweets, Trump said he doesn’t watch that program anymore.

“Nobody is watching @Morning_Joe anymore,” he wrote. “Gone off the deep end – bad ratings. You won’t believe what I am watching now!”

“I don’t watch or do @Morning_Joe anymore,” he posted a few days prior. “Small audience, low ratings! I hear Mika has gone wild with hate. Joe is Joe. They lost their way!”

Including his pair of Wednesday tweets, Trump has called Todd “Sleepy Eyes” a total of 16 times since 2012.

