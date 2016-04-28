Eye-popping stat shows the extent of Donald Trump's domination

Donald Trump swept through all five Northeastern and mid-Atlantic voting states on Tuesday, in a show of dominance unprecedented in his campaign for president.

The Manhattan billionaire and GOP frontrunner won every single county in play — 107 total among Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Delaware, Maryland, and Connecticut. As a result, he won each of the 34 congressional districts in play.

The East-Coast romp led to Trump pick up at least 110 delegates — more than 93% of the total in play.

That total shattered even the rosiest projections of a successful night for Trump.

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki projected that Trump would need to win more than 100 bound delegates across the five states and about 34 of the 54 “unbound” free-agent delegates available in Pennsylvania. After picking up 42 unbound delegates in the Keystone State, based on prior pledges from the candidates, he far exceeded expectations.

Renowned statistician Nate Silver of FiveThirtyEight projected going into the night that Trump would finish the East-Coast swing — including New York but not accounting for Pennsylvania’s unbound delegates — with 179 delegates. In the end, picked up 199.

In an separate projection from Silver — one that he deemed necessary for Trump to hit the 1,237 delegates needed to clinch the nomination ahead of the July convention — he had Trump needing to win 194 in those states. He even exceeded that total.

“I consider myself the presumptive nominee, absolutely,” Trump said during a victory speech and news conference at New York City’s Trump Tower on Tuesday night.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s over,” he added.

NOW WATCH: Scientists have linked the deaths of three US presidents to the same surprising cause



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.