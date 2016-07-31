Donald Trump says he's made 'a lot of sacrifices' in response to the father of a deceased Muslim US soldier

Alex Wong/Getty Images Khizr Khan, father of deceased Muslim U.S. Soldier, holds up a booklet of the US Constitution as he delivers remarks on the fourth day of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center.

Donald Trump responded on Saturday to the charge that he has “sacrificed nothing” for his country, leveled at him by the father of a deceased Muslim US soldier during a moving speech at the Democratic National Convention on Thursday.

Trump responded by claiming that he has, in fact, made sacrifices.

“I think I’ve made a lot of sacrifices,” Trump told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on Saturday. “I work very, very hard.”

When Stephanopoulos asked Trump exactly what sacrifices he’s made, Trump said that he’s had, “tremendous success,” and has created, “tens of thousands of jobs,” and, “built great structures.”

Khizr Khan, the father of Capt. Humayun Khan — who was killed by a car bomb in Iraq in 2004 — also offered Trump his personal copy of the US Constitution during his speech, with his wife, Ghazala by his side. Khan rejected Trump’s call for a ban on Muslims entering the US, and said that, under Trump, his son would never have had the chance to serve in the military.

Trump also questioned whether Khan wrote the speech himself, or had, “Hillary’s script writers write it.”

He also took the opportunity to take a shot at Khan’s wife.

“If you look at his wife, she was standing there,” Trump said to Stephanopoulos. “She had nothing to say — she probably, maybe she wasn’t allowed to have anything to say. You tell me.”

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton is riding high after the convention. 60% of viewers said they were more likely to vote for Clinton after her speech than before her speech, according to a CNN instant poll.

