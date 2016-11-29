Trump responds to Ohio State attack, thanks first responders

President-elect Donald Trump on Monday responded to an attack at Ohio State University in a Facebook post, thanking first responders for quickly eliminating “the threat on campus.”

“Watching the news unfold at Ohio State University,” he wrote of the Columbus attack. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of the students and administration.”

Trump praised the university’s emergency-management team for doing an “excellent job” notifying students and faculty via social media “immediately.”

“THANK YOU to all FIRST RESPONDERS who reacted immediately and eliminated the threat on campus,” he continued.

Earlier Monday, officials said, a suspect plowed his car into a crowd, then jumped out and started stabbing people with a butcher knife.

Monica Moll, Ohio State University’s director of public safety, identified the suspect as Abdul Artan, an 18-year-old student at the university and Somali refugee. The suspect was shot dead by police shortly after he began stabbing people in the crowd, officials said.

Nine people were taken to hospitals afterward with injuries, one of whom was in critical condition.

“This was done on purpose,” OSU Police Chief Craig Stone said.

