'So many self-righteous hypocrites': Donald Trump downloads on critics in morning tweetstorm

Donald Trump on Sunday morning fired off a flury of tweets, criticising members of his own party for withdrawing their endorsements of him in light of a newly-released 2005 hot mic incident capturing him boasting about forcing himself on women.

“So many self-righteous hypocrites. Watch their poll numbers – and elections – go down!” Trump wrote.

“Tremendous support (except for some Republican “leadership”). Thank you,” he said in a separate tweet an hour earlier.

While the majority of Sunday’s tweets were retweets of supporters shaming Republican lawmakers who un-endorsed Trump, the Republican presidential nominee also previewed a potential line of attack against Hillary Clinton at tonight’s presidential debate in Ohio.

Trump shared a Breitbart News video interview with Juanita Broaddrick, who alleged in 1999 that former President Bill Clinton sexually assaulted and raped her more than two decades before while she was a campaign volunteer on his gubernatorial bid. The former president has in the past denied her accusations through a lawyer.

EXCLUSIVE — Video Interview: Bill Clinton Accuser Juanita Broaddrick Relives Brutal Rapes:https://t.co/9j7f8VK9Md

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016





“@eericmyers: @realDonaldTrump “Republican leadership” should have only one job: Help elect the nominee we voted for, Donald J. Trump.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016

“@maidaa17: @realDonaldTrump GOP traitors! Not supporting U is voting for her, destroying America.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2016

Sunday’s tweets come as the real-estate magnate has come under intense criticism from all sides over 2005 audio published on Friday in which Trump bragged about kissing and groping women. In the video, Trump claimed he could “grab” women “by the p—y” because “when you’re a star, they let you do it.”

