TRUMP: 'I'm having more difficulty' with some Republicans than Democrats, 'may be better off winning it the opposite way'

Donald Trump said Tuesday he’s doing better with Democrats than some Republicans “because they just don’t want to come on.”

The New York businessman made the comments on the “Today” show, just hours after a dismal Federal Elections Commission report revealed he had raised just about $3 million in May.

“I’d like to have great support, but if I don’t have great support, I’ll go a different route,” he said, later adding, “I’m having more difficult frankly with some of the people in the party than frankly with the Democrats because they just don’t want to come on.

“They probably will eventually come on,” he continued. “Honestly if they don’t it’s just fine, I can win it either way. I mean, I may be better off winning it the opposite way than winning it the most traditional way.”

During a Tuesday appearance on “Fox & Friends,” Trump expressed similar sentiment:

“I need support from the Republicans, in some ways I get more support from the Democrats than I do the Republicans. Some of the Republicans, not all, some have been phenomenal. I don’t want to build that up in one way because I have got so much tremendous support from congressman and from senators and from lots of other people. But we do need support. And by the way, Reince and the RNC have been terrific. But it would be nice to have full support from people who are in office. I mean full verbal support.”

The release of Trump’s May Federal Elections Commission report showed that the presumptive GOP nominee raised just about $3 million in his first month since sealing up the Republican bid. Trump had roughly $1.3 million in cash on hand at the end of the month. By comparison, presumptive Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who had yet to clinch her party’s nomination, raised $28 million in May through the campaign and its “victory fund,” finishing the month with $42.5 million on hand.

