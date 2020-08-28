'Everything we have achieved is now in danger': How Republican convention speeches have changed, from Reagan to Trump

Hannah Jiang, Amelia Kosciulek, Barbara Corbellini Duarte

  • President Trump accepted the GOP nomination at the 2020 Republican National Convention on Thursday with a speech focused on fear and chaos, breaking from party tradition.
  • The president attacked his enemies and painted a dark picture of America’s future rather than calling for hope and unity like previous Republican nominees did during times of national unrest.
  • He blamed China for the coronavirus pandemic, stoked mistrust around the upcoming election, and tore down his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.
  • Insider News looked at the Republican convention speeches of the past 40 years to contrast President Trump’s with those of previous nominees, starting with Ronald Reagan.
  • Follow Insider News on YouTube.

