Donald Trump releases speakers list for GOP convention -- and one person is noticeably missing

Donald Trump released the speaking list for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on Thursday morning, and one major figure was noticeably missing.

The list omitted Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, a potential running mate who met with the presumptive Republican presidential nominee privately on Wednesday, heightening speculation he could be selected as Trump’s choice for vice president.

Other potential picks like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are both included on the list of speakers.

The list included lawmakers, prominent military veterans, four of Trump’s children, and figures from the business community like tech billionaire Peter Thiel.

While many Republican members of congress and longtime part operatives chose to skip this year’s convention due to the polarising nature of the Trump campaign, many top Republican part officials will still be there.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are both slated to speak, as are other high-profile figures like Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Sen. Ted Cruz.

Though Trump hasn’t released the speaking order, the New York Times reported Wednesday evening that Trump plans to organise the nights by themes, including a night dedicated to the economy and one dedicated to the attacks on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012.

Here’s the list of people speaking at the convention:

Pastor Mark Burns

Phil Ruffin

Rep. Ryan Zinke

Pat Smith

Mark Geist

John Tiegen

Rep. Michael McCaul

Sheriff David Clarke

Rep. Sean Duffy

Darryl Glenn

Sen. Tom Cotton

Karen Vaughn

Gov. Mike Huckabee

Mayor Rudy Giuliani

Melania Trump

Sen. Joni Ernst

Kathryn Gates-Skipper

Marcus Luttrell

Dana White

Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge

Michael Mukasey

Andy Wist

Sen. Jeff Sessions

Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn

Alex Smith

House Speaker Paul Ryan

Rep. Kevin McCarthy

Kerry Woolard

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito

Dr. Ben Carson

Co-Chair Sharon Day

Natalie Gulbis

Kimberlin Brown

Antonio Sabato, Jr.

Peter Thiel

Eileen Collins

Sen. Ted Cruz

Newt Gingrich

Michelle Van Etten

Lynne Patton

Eric Trump

Harold Hamm

Congressman Chris Collins

Brock Mealer

Rep. Marsha Blackburn

Gov. Mary Fallin

Darrell Scott

Lisa Shin

Gov. Rick Scott

RNC Chairman Reince Priebus

Tom Barrack

Ivanka Trump

Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi

Jerry Falwell Jr.

Rabbi Haskel Lookstein

Chris Cox

Sen. Mitch McConnell

Tiffany Trump

Gov. Chris Christie

Donald J. Trump Jr.

Gov. Scott Walker

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.