Donald Trump releases speakers list for GOP convention -- and one person is noticeably missing

Donald Trump released the speaking list for the Republican National Convention in Cleveland on Thursday morning, and one major figure was noticeably missing.
The list omitted Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, a potential running mate who met with the presumptive Republican presidential nominee privately on Wednesday, heightening speculation he could be selected as Trump’s choice for vice president.
Other potential picks like former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are both included on the list of speakers.
The list included lawmakers, prominent military veterans, four of Trump’s children, and figures from the business community like tech billionaire Peter Thiel.
While many Republican members of congress and longtime part operatives chose to skip this year’s convention due to the polarising nature of the Trump campaign, many top Republican part officials will still be there.
House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are both slated to speak, as are other high-profile figures like Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Sen. Ted Cruz.
Though Trump hasn’t released the speaking order, the New York Times reported Wednesday evening that Trump plans to organise the nights by themes, including a night dedicated to the economy and one dedicated to the attacks on the American consulate in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012.
Here’s the list of people speaking at the convention:
- Pastor Mark Burns
- Phil Ruffin
- Rep. Ryan Zinke
- Pat Smith
- Mark Geist
- John Tiegen
- Rep. Michael McCaul
- Sheriff David Clarke
- Rep. Sean Duffy
- Darryl Glenn
- Sen. Tom Cotton
- Karen Vaughn
- Gov. Mike Huckabee
- Mayor Rudy Giuliani
- Melania Trump
- Sen. Joni Ernst
- Kathryn Gates-Skipper
- Marcus Luttrell
- Dana White
- Gov. Asa Hutchinson
- Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge
- Michael Mukasey
- Andy Wist
- Sen. Jeff Sessions
- Retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn
- Alex Smith
- House Speaker Paul Ryan
- Rep. Kevin McCarthy
- Kerry Woolard
- Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
- Dr. Ben Carson
- Co-Chair Sharon Day
- Natalie Gulbis
- Kimberlin Brown
- Antonio Sabato, Jr.
- Peter Thiel
- Eileen Collins
- Sen. Ted Cruz
- Newt Gingrich
- Michelle Van Etten
- Lynne Patton
- Eric Trump
- Harold Hamm
- Congressman Chris Collins
- Brock Mealer
- Rep. Marsha Blackburn
- Gov. Mary Fallin
- Darrell Scott
- Lisa Shin
- Gov. Rick Scott
- RNC Chairman Reince Priebus
- Tom Barrack
- Ivanka Trump
- Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi
- Jerry Falwell Jr.
- Rabbi Haskel Lookstein
- Chris Cox
- Sen. Mitch McConnell
- Tiffany Trump
- Gov. Chris Christie
- Donald J. Trump Jr.
- Gov. Scott Walker
