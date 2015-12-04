Israeli newspaper torches Donald Trump for courting 'Republican Jews with offensive stereotypes'

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump’s Thursday speech before the Republican Jewish Coalition was criticised by some for allegedly engaging in offensive stereotypes.

The Times of Israel, an online newspaper, was particularly brutal in its assessment, which was titled: “Trump courts Republican Jews with offensive stereotypes.”

“Trump on Thursday invoked a series of stereotypes about Jews that are often deemed offensive and even anti-Semitic,” the paper reported.

Trump’s controversial lines involved praising the wealth and savvy of his audience, which included a number of Republican donors, according to Jewish Insider. The Republican Jewish Coalition is reportedly heavily funded by billionaire GOP mega-donor Sheldon Adelson.

“Is there anybody that doesn’t renegotiate deals in this room? This room negotiates deals … perhaps more than any room I’ve ever spoken to. Maybe more,” Trump said to laughter and applause.

The billionaire businessman also repeatedly said the donors in the room would not support him because he didn’t want their campaign contributions.

“I don’t want your money. Therefore, you’re probably not going to support me. Because stupidly, you want to give money,” he said.

“I know why you’re not going to support me. You’re not going to support me because I don’t want your money. Isn’t it crazy?” Trump added in yet another part of his speech, prompting laughter. “If I wanted your money, I think I’d have a damn good chance.”

Others also criticised Trump for his speech.

BuzzFeed News similarly took Trump to task for invoking “Jewish stereotypes.” The Forward, a Jewish-oriented news site, called Trump’s comments “cringeworthy.”

And Ari Fleischer, who served as President George W. Bush’s press secretary and is a member of the coalition’s board of directors, attacked Trump’s comments about donors. President Bush is the brother of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R), one of Trump’s rivals in the race.

“To suggest that donors want to control their politicians is offensive,” Fleischer told Jewish Insider.

Other parts of Trump’s address were much more well-received, including his attacks against the Iran nuclear deal, his criticism of Secretary of State John Kerry, and his praise for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

