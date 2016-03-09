'You're so politically correct': Donald Trump taunts reporter at press conference

Donald Trump dressed down a journalist at a press conference on Tuesday who reportedly asked about the Republican presidential frontrunner’s public use of explicit language.

According to Time magazine’s Zeke Miller, NBC News reporter Peter Alexander asked Trump to elaborate on how parents should explain to their children the expletives he sometimes uses in his stump speeches.

“Oh, you’re so politically correct, you’re so beautiful,” Trump shot back sarcastically as supporters laughed. “Oh, you’ve never heard a little bad language.”

He continued: “You’re so perfect. Aren’t you perfect? You’re such a perfect young man. Give me a break. You know what? It’s stuff like that that people are tired of.”

Trump held the press conference Tuesday night to celebrate his primary wins in Michigan and Mississippi. Two other states, Idaho and Hawaii, also voted Tuesday but had not yet been called at the time Trump spoke.

The real-estate developer frequently criticises reporters who he believes aren’t fielding fair questions. Trump has previously brushed off Alexanders questions in past press conferences.

In late January, Alexander asked Trump to explain his past support for abortion, repeatedly asking Trump to elaborate on why his position had shifted, according to The New York Times.

“Excuse me, excuse me,” Trump said.

When Alexander did not stop attempting to finish his question, Trump cut him off.

“Forget you,” he said.

