Donald Trump releases a video defending Trump U, without mentioning anything it's provided

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump is getting pummelled with criticism that he ran a “fake university,” in reference to now-defunct Trump University.

On Monday, he hit back at critics with a video he released called “Trump University Truth.”

“There’s been so much talk by dishonest people about Trump University or Trump Entrepreneur Initiative and I thought I should set the record straight,” he begins.

Trump takes aim at Fox News, for stating that Trump U received a poor rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

“Recently at the Fox debate they said it had a D- rating from the Better Business Bureau. I said, ‘That’s not true, it had an A. Well, I turned out to be right,'” Trump says.

His assertion appears to be only partially true. “Over the years, the company’s BBB rating has fluctuated between an A+ and a D-,” according to the BBB statement provided to CBS. “At this time, the status is ‘No Rating’ because the company is believed to be out of business.”

Next, he calls US Sen. Marco Rubio a “lightweight,” disparaging him in response to an attack commercial of Rubio’s.

Trump reads what looks to be an end-of-course survey from a former Trump U student who rated his course and gave it “all excellents.” Trump claims that 98% of the students who took courses through Trump U provided similar feedback.

“I’ll easily win this case when it comes to court. I look forward to it,” he says on video.

Trump is currently enmeshed in two lawsuits filed by former students of Trump University, one of which is being pursued as a nationwide class action suit. He faces a third suit from New York’s attorney general. The suits claim Trump defrauded thousands of students with worthless real estate and other investing classes.

With regard to those claims, Trump stayed noticeably silent in his video. He said nothing to defend the actual content of classes given by Trump U.

