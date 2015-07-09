Trump slams report that claimed GOP leader asked him to 'tone it down'

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump on Thursday denounced a report that said the national Republican Party was urging him to tone down his immigration rhetoric.

“Totally false reporting,” the GOP presidential candidate wrote on Twitter.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that Republican National Committee Reince Priebus had a 45-minute call with Trump where he asked him to “tone it down,” according to newspaper’s sources.

“Priebus told Trump that making inroads with Hispanics is one of his central missions as chairman. He told Trump that tone matters greatly and that Trump’s comments are more offensive than he might imagine with that bloc,” The Post reported.

But the real-estate developer and television personality insisted that the call was actually far more brief than the report indicated:

Totally false reporting on my call with @Reince Priebus. He called me, ten minutes, said I hit a “nerve”, doing well, end!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2015

Trump has been at the center of a media maelstrom since his June 16 campaign launch, when he railed against the “rapists” and drug runners he said Mexico was sending to the US. Several of his rivals have since described his remarks as inappropriate, but the controversy has done little to soften Trump’s harsh statements against illegal immigration.

