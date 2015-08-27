Donald Trump just dodged two questions about the Bible

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump recently called the Bible his “favourite book” while on the campaign trail, but he apparently doesn’t wanted to discuss it in interviews.

Trump was asked to name “one or two of your most favourite Bible verses” during an interview on Bloomberg’s television show “With All Due Respect” on Wednesday. He wouldn’t answer the question.

“I wouldn’t want to get into it because to me that’s very personal. You know, when I talk about the Bible, it’s very personal, so I don’t want to get into verses,” Trump said, adding, “The Bible means a lot to me, but I don’t want to get into specifics.”

Later in the interview, host John Heilemann asked Trump is he was “an Old Testament guy or a New Testament guy.”

“Probably equal,” Trump said.

Watch a video of the exchange below.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

