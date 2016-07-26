Donald Trump is holding an “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit Wednesday, his campaign announced in a Monday press release.

The post will be set live at 6:30 p.m. that day and the Republican nominee will begin answering questions from users at 7 p.m.

It’s being hosted on the Reddit page “The Donald.”

