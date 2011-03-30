Here Is Donald Trump's REAL Birth Certificate

Glynnis MacNicol

This is apparently the real deal.

Earlier in this week he produced his ‘hospital certificate of birth’ which is not actually official. 

Trump gave a copy of the real one to ABC News after Politico reported the earlier version wasn’t real.

Related: The alternate hed to this post was “What Happens When The Republicans Can’t Find A Good Candidate To Run For President.’

 

trump birth certificate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.