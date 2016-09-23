Donald Trump up big over Hillary Clinton in national poll

Donald Trump is up 5 points nationally over Hillary Clinton in a four-way race, Thursday’s right-leaning Rasmussen poll found.

It’s the Republican nominee’s largest lead in the poll since mid-July.

In the poll that also includes Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson and Green Party nominee Jill Stein, Trump holds a 44% to 39% advantage over Clinton.

It’s an improvement from his 2-point lead in the four-way poll last week, and a much larger improvement from his 4-point deficit in early September.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters between September 20 and 21. It has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

Just Wednesday, the NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found Clinton, the Democratic nominee, up 6 points over Trump in the same 4-way race. As of Thursday morning, the former secretary of state held a 1.1-point lead over Trump in the RealClearPolitics polling average.

