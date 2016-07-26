Donald Trump ranted about all the DNC speakers on Twitter -- except one

Alex Wong/Getty Images First lady Michelle Obama acknowledges the crowd after delivering remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

Donald Trump lobbed insults at every major speaker on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Twitter — with one exception.

Notably absent from the Republican nominee’s list of targets Monday night was first lady Michelle Obama, whose rousing speech drew raucous applause from the crowd in Philadelphia.

Observers were quick to point out the uncharacteristic silence from Trump’s Twitter account.

Here’s how you know Michelle Obama gave a great speech: Trump has blasted Booker, Warren & Sanders on Twitter. Not a peep about FLOTUS.

— Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) July 26, 2016

Of course, it was Obama who the Trump campaign admitted to mirroring last week, after portions of Melania Trump’s Republican National Convention speech appeared suspiciously similar to the speech Obama gave at the 2008 Democratic convention.

Here’s what Trump had to say about Bernie Sanders …

Bernie Sanders totally sold out to Crooked Hillary Clinton. All of that work, energy and money, and nothing to show for it! Waste of time.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

… and Elizabeth Warren …

Elizabeth Warren, often referred to as Pocahontas, just misrepresented me and spoke glowingly about Crooked Hillary, who she always hated!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

… and even Cory Booker:

If Cory Booker is the future of the Democratic Party, they have no future! I know more about Cory than he knows about himself.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2016

One of the jabs elicited an acerbic response from Sanders himself:

In her speech, Obama sharply criticised Trump without directly mentioning his name. At one point, she called out the Manhattan businessman for his Twitter use.

“I want … someone who understands that the issues a president faces are not black and white and cannot be boiled down to 140 characters,” she said.

