Donald Trump ranted about all the DNC speakers on Twitter -- except one

Mark Abadi
Michelle Obama DNCAlex Wong/Getty ImagesFirst lady Michelle Obama acknowledges the crowd after delivering remarks on the first day of the Democratic National Convention.

Donald Trump lobbed insults at every major speaker on the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Twitter — with one exception.

Notably absent from the Republican nominee’s list of targets Monday night was first lady Michelle Obama, whose rousing speech drew raucous applause from the crowd in Philadelphia.

Observers were quick to point out the uncharacteristic silence from Trump’s Twitter account.

Of course, it was Obama who the Trump campaign admitted to mirroring last week, after portions of Melania Trump’s Republican National Convention speech appeared suspiciously similar to the speech Obama gave at the 2008 Democratic convention.

Here’s what Trump had to say about Bernie Sanders …

… and Elizabeth Warren …

 … and even Cory Booker:

One of the jabs elicited an acerbic response from Sanders himself:

In her speech, Obama sharply criticised Trump without directly mentioning his name. At one point, she called out the Manhattan businessman for his Twitter use. 

“I want … someone who understands that the issues a president faces are not black and white and cannot be boiled down to 140 characters,” she said.

