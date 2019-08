Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump made a statement on Monday following the mass shooting in Orlando. In his remarks he says he was right to call for a ban on Radical Islam after the mass shooting in San Bernardino, CA last year.

Produced by Michael Torres



Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.