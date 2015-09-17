One quote from Donald Trump may help explain why he's a billionaire

Donald Trump has made a splash over the past few months, with his presidential announcement in June, and more recently, his statement claiming a net worth of $US10 billion.

While that number is disputed — Forbes currently estimates his net worth at $US4 billion — what’s indisputable is the fact that Trump is a very wealthy man.

As is true with most of the world’s richest people, much of his wealth may be attributed to mindset.

Rich people think differently than the average person, and Trump is no exception. His “billionaire mentality” is encapsulated in something he recently told The Wall Street Journal: “I’ve never lost in my life.”

None of us have flawless records, including Trump — his businesses have gone bankrupt, he launched a few companies that ultimately flopped, and has had two failed marriages — but not all of us rebound from our challenges with the same tenacity.

After several gambles that went bust, the 69-year-old real-estate mogul is arguably doing better than he ever has. His net worth is in the billions, making him the highest-earning candidate in the 2016 presidential election, and after two rocky marriages, he bounced back smoothly with a new wife: Slovenian supermodel Melania Knauss.

Despite many losses, he still claims to have never lost — and that bravado is precisely what makes him so successful.

“The secret to success is not to try to avoid or get rid of or shrink from your problems,” writes self-made millionaire and author of “Secrets of the Millionaire Mind,” T. Harv Eker. “The secret is to grow yourself so that you are bigger than any problem.”

Rather than focusing on problems and failures, the super successful focus on their goals, he says.

Trump takes this wealth principle to an extreme. He not only refuses to dwell on his past failures — he completely disregards them.

“This is psychology 101 of the self-made rich,” Steve Siebold, self-made millionaire and author of “How Rich People Think,” tells Business Insider. “They don’t recognise failure like the rest of us. They only see it as a stepping stone to their success. These people are professional comeback artists, so when they fail, they frame the setback as a bump in the road as opposed to an outright failure.”

While Trump’s statement may come across as debatable, it’s simply a wealth-building strategy that gives him an edge above the rest of us, Siebold explains.

“Donald Trump, from a psychological standpoint, lives in an alternative universe that he’s created for himself. It’s a psychological universe where losses are overlooked and gains are inevitable,” he says. “What appears to be self-delusion is actually a calculated strategy that creates a self-fulfilling prophecy. As a result, Mr. Trump believes he’s never lost, because in his self-constructed universe, he never has.”

