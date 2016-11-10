Protests at schools around the US are cropping up after Donald Trump is elected president

The election of Donald Trump to President of the United States of America on early morning Wednesday has spurred protests at colleges and high schools around the country.

Many students have been uploading photos of the protests under the hashtag #NotMyPresident.

At Berkeley High School in California, about 1500 students and teachers walked out of class before 9 a.m., The Los Angeles Times reported.

About 2,000 people protested Trump’s election on Wednesday morning at The University of California, Los Angeles. At the height of the protest, a Trump pinata was set on fire in a trash can, according to The Times.

Students also convened at the State House in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday in a similar protest of the president-elect.

NOW: Thousands of students at Berkeley High School in CA walked out of class with their teachers, to say that he is not their president. pic.twitter.com/vcKGKDPdE9

— KING 5 News (@KING5Seattle) November 9, 2016

Students at MA state house chanting: “We are Boston and we are pissed” pic.twitter.com/dBiLdvIEvY

— Jenifer Mckim (@jbmckim) November 9, 2016

Trump Protest in front of the State House in Boston #Election2016 #NotMyPresident pic.twitter.com/Qj2oo3qrr7

— erin (@ErinLaVigueur) November 9, 2016

Hundreds of students at the University of Connecticut also marched on campus to protest.

Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton won the electoral votes for California, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Protests on school campuses mounted even in states that went to Trump. About 1000 students at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa walked out of classes, local station WHO reported.

And at the University of Pittsburgh, protesters chanted, “No KKK no fascist USA, No Trump.”

UPitt riots part 2 pic.twitter.com/55s46LWf0K

— reilly (@reidaddy) November 9, 2016

Some of the fury on school campuses is likely due to the surprising nature of Trump’s win, amid a contentious election cycle.

Almost all of the major election forecasters, including RealClearPolitics and FiveThirtyEight, predicted a Clinton win.

