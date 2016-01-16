'Morning Joe' hosts mock protesters interrupting their Donald Trump interview

MSNBC/screenshot Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, center, interview Donald Trump.

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump smiled as protesters interrupted his Friday interview on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.”

But it was the hosts who rhetorically rolled their eyes at the disruption, which occurred as Trump was on set in Iowa.

“Oh, here we go,” Joe Scarborough and cohost Mika Brzezinski both said as people behind them chanted, “Donald Trump stop the hate!”

Scarborough and Brzezinski then jokingly referenced how Trump himself handled hecklers at a Vermont rally.

At the Burlington event earlier this month, Trump urged security officials to take protesters’ coats before throwing them out in the cold. He later said he was joking.

“Wait, let me do it: ‘Get ’em out!’ How does he do that?” Brzezinski joked about Trump’s Friday interview hecklers. “Don’t give them their coats!”

Scarborough added: “Throw them out. It’s minus 80 [degrees] out there. And there are meteors coming down. Throw them out and take their meteor helmets off.”

Watch below:

NOW WATCH: Watch President Obama break down during an emotional speech on gun violence



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.