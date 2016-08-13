Donald Trump burns protester: 'Go home to mum! And your mother is voting for Trump!'

Donald Trump had a stinging remark for a protester who disrupted his event in Pennsylvania on Friday.

“Here’s another one,” the Republican presidential nominee said when the demonstrator started making some noise.

The billionaire added: “Go home to mum! And your mother is voting for Trump! She’s voting for Trump! It’s true, it’s true.”

Trump to protester: “Go home to mum. And your mother is voting for Trump! She’s voting for Trump!” pic.twitter.com/9y0qcgziMj

— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 12, 2016

Earlier in the event, other protesters held up signs that had “TAX FORMS” emblazoned on them.

The group was loudly booed by Trump supporters as they were escorted out of the event:

Protestors holding signs that say “Tax Forms” interrupt Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania https://t.co/YJwpzEwZUW

— CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 12, 2016

The demonstrators were protesting Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns. Hillary Clinton did so on Friday, but Trump has refused, insisting an ongoing audit makes it unwise to release the documents.

