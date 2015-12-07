TRUMP: 'I think there can be profiling'

Donald Trump suggested Sunday that “profiling” could be an effective tool to decrease homegrown terrorist threats.

ABC News reported this week that a neighbour of Syed Farook and Tashfeen Malik — the couple who police say killed 14 and injured 21 in a mass shooting in San Bernardino, California — was suspicious of the couple’s activity before the shooting. But he did not alert law enforcement because he “didn’t want to profile” Farook and his wife.

In an interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Trump expressed bewilderment at the notion.

“We don’t want to profile. Can you believe this?” Trump told host John Dickerson.

“I think there can be profiling. If [Farook’s neighbours] thought there was something wrong with that group … and they didn’t want to call the police because they didn’t want to be profiling, I think that’s pretty bad. People are dead. A lot of people are dead right now. So everybody wants to be politically correct, and that’s part of the problem that we have with our country.”

In the wake of the San Bernardino attack, Trump has also repeatedly suggested Farook’s family members turned a blind eye on the couple. On Saturday, he said that both Farook’s mother and sister “knew what was going on.”

“We have to start looking at families. We have to look at them tough,” Trump said Saturday, according to CNN. “Generally speaking, the wives know what’s going on. I believe that the sister of the killer — I watched her interview — I think she knew what was going on.”

“I think his mother knew what was going on,” he added. “Anybody who went into that house or that apartment knew what was going on.”

