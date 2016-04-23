Donald Trump tweets in memory of Prince: 'An amazing talent and wonderful guy'

Donald Trump on Friday tweeted a tribute to the pop-music icon Prince, calling him an “amazing talent and wonderful guy” a day after he died at the age of 57.

“I met Prince on numerous occasions,” Trump tweeted. “He was an amazing talent and wonderful guy. He will be greatly missed!”

Prince reportedly wrote a song called “Donald Trump” that was performed by an R&B group.

Prince died on Thursday at his home in suburban Minneapolis. His cause of death has not yet been released, but sources told TMZ that he was treated for a drug overdose in the days before he died.

