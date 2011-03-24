WATCH: Donald Trump Thinks "There's Something On Obama's Birth Certificate He Doesn't Like"

Donald Trump packed his appearance on “The View” today with as many outrageous soundbytes as possible — but one was pretty insane, even for him.

After co-host Joy Behar asked Trump if he’s a so-called “birther” — someone who questions President Obama’s U.S. citizenship — Trump shouted, “Why doesn’t he show his birth certificate? There’s something on that birth certificate that he doesn’t like.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg responded: “That’s the biggest load of dog mess I’ve heard in a while.”

But the audience didn’t agree with her. Listen closely while watching the clip below — Trump earned hearty applause for suggesting that the President may not be an American.

Speaking of presidents, Trump’s attempts at coyness about 2012 are getting more half-assed by the minute.

When the co-hosts asked if he’ll run, Trump cited a recent CNN poll that names him as the only viable Obama competitor and said “We’ll see. I haven’t made a decision. I will do a good job if I decide yes and I win.”

For the record, in a dark suit and solid red power tie, Trump looked ready to drop onto the campaign trail today.

But if he’s serious about projecting a presidential image, a new makeup artist is in order. Trump had some garishly orange bronzer working for him.

And we can’t imagine House Speaker John Boehner would take kindly to a newbie stealing his look.

