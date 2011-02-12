Shep Smith Tells Imus: Donald Trump In NOT A Serious Candidate

Leave it to Shep.



On Imus in the Morning this morning, Shep Smith broke down basically everyone’s reaction to the news that Donald Trump might run for president.

Imus to Shep: “Trump for president?”

Shep: “Donald Trump?”

Indeed.

Imus went on: “Do you think he’s a serious candidate?”

“I don’t think so,” said Shep tactfully. “Do you?”

Seems like Imus does — though he said that if Trump gets elected, “he can’t invite D-List celebrities, like he has on The Apprentice.”

Shep asked, gracefully, “Of all the people out there, you’d vote for Trump?”

“Or Mitt Romney,” said Imus. Trump’s “not a dope, I’ll tell you that.”

Shep’s response: “No one thinks he’s a dope.”

Video below.





