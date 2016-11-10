A Trump presidency 'could stand Britain in better stead for a trade agreement'

Michael van Dulken, who is Head of Research at Accendo Markets, spoke with Business Insider about how Donald Trump being elected US president will impact on the UK and European markets.

Mr van Dulken said: “He does know how the world works from a business standpoint and that could stand Britain in better stead in terms of a trade agreement.

“Maybe the policies that come true won’t be quite as divisive as many had been preparing for.”

Produced and filmed by Claudia Romeo. Special thanks to Joe Daunt

