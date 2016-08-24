'Too little, too late!': Donald Trump rips Obama for golfing instead of visiting Louisiana

Donald Trump slammed President Barack Obama on Tuesday for golfing during his vacation instead of visiting hurricane-struck Louisiana.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon, the Republican presidential candidate ripped the president for continuing his summer vacation at Martha’s Vineyard instead of visiting Louisiana, where over 100,000 residents have registered with the Federal Emergency Management Agency for assistance in the wake of massive floods.

“President Obama should have gone to Louisiana days ago, instead of golfing. Too little, too late!” Trump wrote.

The Republican presidential nominee visited the region on Friday, meeting with some emergency responders and touring the flood damage.

Louisiana’s Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards initially expressed hesitation about Trump’s visit, but later said the real-estate magnate may have helped by shining the national spotlight on the floods.

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s campaign promised to visit Louisiana as soon when it can be sure that her visit will not disrupt disaster recovery efforts.

Obama has faced criticism in the past for golfing at Martha’s Vineyard during sensitive national events. The president admitted that he “should have anticipated the optics” of continuing to golf after condemning ISIS’ beheading of American journalist James Foley in 2014.

