Check out the Boeing airliner President Donald Trump is trading in for Air Force One

Photo by Matthew Busch/Getty Images

Donald Trump is officially America’s 45th President. Unlike his predecessors, the VC-25As that serve as Air Force One will not be Mr. Trump’s first personal Boeing airliner.

“Trump Force One” — as some have dubbed the jet — was one of the most visible symbols of his run for the Oval Office. However, Mr. Trump likes to call it the “T-Bird,” according to a Discovery Channel documentary featuring the plane. According the documentary, the Trump Boeing 757 reportedly cost a whopping $100 million. Admittedly, that figure seems highly exaggerated when compared to market prices. The President has owned the Boeing airliner — registration N757FA — since 2011 and has customised the aircraft to his liking. It’s unclear what will become of the Trump 757. In all likelihood, the aircraft will be pressed into service for members of the Trump family as well as senior officials at the Trump Organisation.

Have a closer look at President Donald Trump’s personal Boeing 757-200 jet:

Trump's Boeing 757-2J4ER first flew in May 1991. The new airliner was delivered to Sterling Airlines, a now defunct Danish low-cost carrier. A couple of years later, it found its way into the fleet of Mexico's TAESA, also a now defunct airline. Flickr/Aero Icarus. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 Sources: Federal Aviation Administration, Airfleets.net In 1995, the jet was bought by Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen. For the next 15 years, the Boeing served as a corporate runabout for the billionaire's various interests. Getty Images Sources: Airfleets.net, FlightAware In 2011, Mr. Trump took delivery of the then 20-year-old jet and added his personal touches -- at great expense. YouTube/Trump Source: Airfleets.net The current 757 took the place of the previous Trump jet, a Boeing 727 built in 1969. Flickr/IowaPolitics.com. Licensed under Creative Commons 2.0 The Boeing 757 is powered by a pair of Rolls-Royce RB211 turbofan engines. YouTube/Trump Source: FAA Although it's not the most fuel-efficient engine in the world, it is incredibly powerful. In fact, it's earned the 757 a reputation among pilots for being a bit of a hot rod. YouTube/Trump Up front, the Boeing is outfitted with a modern 'glass cockpit.' YouTube/Trump In airline operations, the Boeing 757-200 can carry as many as 239 passengers, but Trump's plane is configured for only 43. YouTube/Trump It has all of the features you'd expect Donald Trump to enjoy, such as ... YouTube/Trump ... a silk-lined master bedroom equipped with ... YouTube/Trump ... a big-screen entertainment system ... YouTube/Trump ... a master bath with 24-karat-gold fixtures and ... YouTube/Trump ... a shower! In total, the plane is equipped with two bedrooms. YouTube/Trump In fact, virtually every fixture in the plane is 24-karat-gold plated -- even the seat belts! YouTube/Trump The plane's head rests and pillows are embroidered with the Trump family crest. YouTube/Trump Trump's guests also travel in style. YouTube/Trump There's a dining room. YouTube/Trump The seats have personal entertainment systems and convert into beds. YouTube/Trump There's also a private guest room ... YouTube/Trump ... with another entertainment system. YouTube/Trump But if you want to watch something communally, then there's the main lounge, with its 57-inch screen TV and access to 1,000 movies. YouTube/Trump Everything is controlled by touch screen -- even access to the President's DVR. YouTube/Trump If you get hungry, there's also a galley. YouTube/Trump Although President Trump's 26-year-old Boeing is no spring chicken, it's nonetheless a very impressive private jet. YouTube/Trump Here's a complete video tour of the plane from Trump's YouTube channel:

