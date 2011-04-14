Definitive Proof 'Donald Trump For President' Is Simply A Ratings Ploy

“If you wonder whether Donald Trump is serious about running for president, tune in to the finale of “The Celebrity Apprentice” on May 15.”



So reports Newsmax, Donald Trump‘s preferred venue for breaking news about himself.

Maybe he will use the opportunity to fire himself.

The site also reveals that Apprentice finale viewers will be treated to an announcement informing them that Trump will be making another announcement in the following days and at that press conference — presumably with a Miss Universe candidate or two on his arm — he will declare his candidacy for the presidency.

Or not. One imagines it’s just as likely he will be announcing his new reality show: The Birth Certificate Hunter.

