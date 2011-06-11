Donald Trump Announces The Real Reasons He's Not Running For President

Donald Trump released a video yesterday from his desk explain why “when he was doing so well, and in fact leading in the polls,” he decided to not run for president (via Frederick E. Allen).



He listed off four reasons:

#1 The lame duck session Republicans had in congress “resurrecting Obama”

#2 Paul Ryan’s plan for medicare—he should have let Obama come up with a plan, and then criticise it

#3 “$38 billion in spending cuts” which turned out to be $352 million

#4 NBC offered him all sorts of money to continue with the Apprentice

Basically, he says the Republicans have been absolutely ridiculous in Congress, and then he says “If the wrong person is nominated, you watch what happens with Donald Trump and what he does, because we have to beat Obama.”

He closes saying he had to make a decision because of his hit show on NBC… “But there’s plenty of time left for the big deal.”

