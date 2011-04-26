JON STEWART: Here's Why Donald Trump's Surprisingly Great Poll Numbers Mean Nothing

So here’s the thing about early opinion polls: They do not matter.



The Daily Show pointed this point out in typical impressive fashion Monday night when explaining why the excitement about Donald Trump‘s impressive results do not matter.

“It isn’t like the complete wrongness of early polling is a new thing,” Jon Stewart said in a segment called “Premature Ecalucaltion.”

As the host noted, Joseph Lieberman was leading the race in 2003. Hillary Clinton was destroying Barack Obama in 2007. Rudy Giuliani was way up at points as well.

In 1991, “Bill Clinton [was] barely making a dent against Mario Cuomo and Jesse Jackson,” Stewart said. A year later, the Arkansas governor was our new president.

So the hubbub about Trump is overblown, except in one place: a parallel reality where The Donald won the race.

Confused? Senior alternate universe correspondent Wyatt Cenac explained, saying “The only other explanation is that early opinion are a waste of time, money, and energy, and that’s certainly not the case.”

