TRUMP: I predicted terrorism

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump raised eyebrows during a Tuesday-night rally by taking credit for having “predicted terrorism.”

“I’m like a guy with vision,” the Republican presidential front-runner declared.

Trump was touting the predictions made in his 2000 book, “The America We Deserve.”

Earlier in the campaign, BuzzFeed’s Andrew Kaczynski reported that Trump nailed some aspects of the September 11, 2001, terror attack against the World Trade Center buildings before it happened.

“I really am convinced we’re in danger of the sort of terrorist attacks that will make the [1993] bombing of the Trade Center look like kids playing with firecrackers,” Trump reportedly wrote in 2000.

“No sensible analyst rejects this possibility, and plenty of them, like me, are not wondering if but when it will happen,” he continued.

In the book, Trump also name-checked Osama bin Laden as a threat.

“It’s about vision folks. It’s about vision,” Trump said Tuesday of bin Laden. “If we took him out, we’d have two beautiful buildings standing there instead of one OK building, all right? We’d have two beautiful buildings standing there right now. We should have taken him out.”

Trump added: “The other thing I predicted is terrorism. A friend of mine called who’s very political, he said, ‘Forget that! You’re the first guy that really predicted terrorism!'”

The billionaire businessman said he had a special knack for such predictions.

“Because I can feel it,” Trump explained. “My father … always used to say, ‘Everything he touches turns to gold. And he’s got a great sense of location and business and things.”

