Donald Trump's campaign calls Pope Francis a hypocrite because the Vatican has 'massive walls'

Donald Trump’s campaign is levelling a new charge at Pope Francis: he’s a hypocrite.

The pope took an apparent shot at Trump’s faith on Thursday because of the Republican presidential front-runner’s pledge to build a massive wall along the US-Mexican border. Trump’s signature campaign issue his vow to crack down on illegal immigration.

But Dan Scavino, a senior aviser to the Trump campaign, fired back by pointing out that Vatican City is surrounded by a wall.

“Amazing comments from the Pope — considering Vatican City is 100% surrounded by massive walls,” the Trump adviser wrote, attaching an image of the wall:

Amazing comments from the Pope- considering Vatican City is 100% surrounded by massive walls. pic.twitter.com/g3iVLDVGe5

— Dan Scavino (@DanScavino) February 18, 2016

Scavino continued to retweet several individuals suggesting that the pope to tear down the Vatican City walls, which are several hundred years old.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump released a statement calling the Pope’s comments about his faith “disgraceful.”

“For a religious leader to question a person’s faith is disgraceful. I am proud to be a Christian and as president I will not allow Christianity to be consistently attacked and weakened, unlike what is happening now, with our current president,” Trump said. “No leader, especially a religious leader, should have the right to question another man’s religion or faith.”

The pope has been an outspoken advocate for immigrants and refugees, specifically calling for US immigration reform. This week, the Catholic leader visited a memorial along the US-Mexico border commemorating individuals who died crossing into the US.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.