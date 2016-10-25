Trump falsely claims pollsters are trying to 'suppress the Trump'

Maxwell Tani

Donald Trump perpetuated a baseless claim on Monday that pollsters were intentionally skewing polls to underrepresent his supporters.

The Republican presidential nominee appeared to be referencing a 2008 email revealed by the hack of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta’s private emails. In one email posted to Wikileaks, former Democratic operative Tom Matzzie requested that several groups of minority voters be “oversampled” in an upcoming poll.

On Sunday, Mattzie took to Twitter to defend his email, pointing out that oversampling is an extremely common practice used by pollsters to reduce the margin of error among minority voters and more accurately measure voter sentiment among that subgroup.

As his poll numbers have dipped over the past several weeks, Trump has repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that the media, polls, and even state elections are being rigged against him. 

