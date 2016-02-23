Donald Trump is dominating everywhere

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump is leading in polls across a wide array of upcoming states.

He just picked up a win in South Carolina on Saturday after winning in New Hampshire earlier this month.

Trump has a healthy lead in polls of the Nevada caucuses, which will weigh in Tuesday.

Then there’s the swath of states voting on “Super Tuesday,” or March 1, when the primary will really pick up steam.

Of those states, Trump led in Virginia, Georgia, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Tennessee, Alabama, and Alaska, according to the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls in there.

Trump trailed in Texas and Arkansas to Ted Cruz, a Texas senator. He was also behind retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson in Colorado, although the only poll listed for the state was from November when Carson soared to first place nationally. Vermont, the final of the upcoming 13 states, did not have any polling listed on the site.

Trump’s largest lead was in Massachusetts, where a recent Emerson poll showed the billionaire with a massive 34-point lead over Marco Rubio, a Florida senator. There weren’t any polls since last year for Alabama and Tennessee, where Trump also enjoyed large leads.

In addition to the “Super Tuesday” states, Trump also held large leads in Michigan, North Carolina, and Florida, three states — which all vote by mid-March — that have more delegates to award than almost all of the March 1 states.

Trump has more delegates than his four remaining competitors do combined.

Although polls were relatively accurate in predicting Trump’s victories in South Carolina and New Hampshire, such surveys don’t capture the potential for new developments to shake up the race.

Polls can also be inaccurate. Trump was leading in almost all of the polls, including the one believed to be most accurate, prior to the Iowa caucuses at the start of the month. But he ended up losing the contest to Cruz.

