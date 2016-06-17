Donald Trump's poll numbers have fallen off a cliff -- and even he knows it

Donald Trump’s poll numbers are plummeting — and even the presumptive Republican nominee himself has acknowledged it.

In the latest RealClearPolitics average of several polls, Trump trails Hillary Clinton, the presumptive Democratic nominee, by 5.8 points. It’s a 6-point reversal from a month ago.

The fall in fortune comes after a Bloomberg poll released earlier this week, in which he trailed Clinton by 12 points. And polls from Reuters and CBS News showed Trump behind by 9 points and 6 points, respectively.

The presumptive Republican nominee has fallen behind to Clinton in 12 consecutive polls posted to the site.

Less than a month ago, Trump’s future was looking brighter against Clinton in their general-election matchup.

As recently as May 25, Trump led Clinton in the RCP polling average by 0.2% — the first instance of the Manhattan businessman leaping ahead of Clinton in the coveted polling average.

But, as Trump has taken hits for his attacks on a federal judge over his Mexican heritage and a controversial response to last weekend’s Orlando terror attacks, his poll numbers have taken a nosedive. At 38.3%, Trump’s average support in a one-on-one matchup against Clinton is the lowest it’s been since August 15 — just two months after he launched his campaign last year.

The chart below shows just how dramatic the plummet of Trump’s poll numbers has been:

As a result, Trump has recently dropped his poll numbers as a talking point during recent rallies. He conceded in a phone interview with New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman that his poll standing isn’t so hot.

Trump, in phone interview before rally, made first concession that I’ve heard him make that he is not leading the polls

— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) June 17, 2016

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.