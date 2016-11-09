'I don't even think they interview people': Donald Trump claims the 'polls are phony'

Donald Trump ended his campaign as he began it: Railing, without concrete evidence, against the interests allegedly out to deceive the American people.

In an interview with “Fox and Friends” on Election Day, the Republican presidential nominee insisted the national polls that show him trailing are intentionally underestimating his support, though as in many cases this election cycle, he did not cite any information to support his claim.

“I do think a lot of the polls are purposefully wrong,” Trump said, claiming that media outlets and pollsters were biased against him.

He added: “I think a lot of the polls are phony. I don’t even think they interview people. I think they just put out phony numbers.”

Though the real-estate magnate formerly loved to tout his high poll numbers as he knocked off opponents during the Republican primary, his conspiratorial outlook comes as he has consistently trailed Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton over the past several months.

The Real Clear Politics average of recent national polls showed Clinton up 3-points over Trump, while outlets like the New York Times and the Huffington Post gave him a 14% chance of winning and 1% chance of winning respectively, based on recent polling.

In Tuesday’s interview, the real-estate mogul cited the size of his crowds, as well as the “the enthusiasm and the love in those room” as proof of why he will rack up upset wins in states like Michigan, before echoing a refrain he’s repeated all election.

“Something is happening. Something is really going on,” Trump said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.