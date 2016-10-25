Donald Trump just got some of his best polling news in weeks

A CNN poll released on Monday showed Donald Trump trailing Hillary Clinton by five points, but it’s still some of the best polling news he’s received in weeks as his campaign recovers from scandals that have rocked his candidacy.

The Republican presidential nominee has been down in the polls since early this month when a 2005 tape leaked that captured Trump on a hot mic making lewd comments about women.

Major national polls have put Clinton ahead by high margins in recent weeks. An ABC News tracking poll conducted last week put Clinton up by 12 points, a Quinnipiac poll put Clinton up by six, and a Fox News poll put Clinton up by nine. A Los Angeles Times poll, which has generally favoured Trump throughout the election cycle, put Clinton up by one point.

In the CNN poll, conducted at the end of last week, Clinton led Trump 49% to 44% in a four-way race that included Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson and Green Party candidate Jill Stein. The margin of error for the poll was 3.5 points.

The poll put Trump within striking distance of Clinton with just over two weeks left in the election.

Trump also appeared to have consolidated support from the Republican base, for the most part. In the CNN poll, 90% of Republican respondents said they were voting for Trump. He was also leading among independent voters, 45% of whom said they were voting for Trump, compared to 41% who said they were supporting Clinton.

Still, Trump has a ways to go to ensure a victory on Election Day. Clinton has had an advantage over him in the polls for most of this election cycle, and additional women have been coming forward this month to accuse the Republican nominee of sexual misconduct.

